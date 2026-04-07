Pastor, former Pasco Co. deputy charged with molesting minor: PSO

PASCO CO., Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PSO) said a local pastor and former deputy was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving a victim under the age of 12.

According to court documents, 57-year-old Angelo Musicaro was arrested after deputies investigated multiple complaints of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a victim under the age of 12.

The minor said she was victimized by Musicaro on four separate occasions from 2021 to 2025, per PSO’s report.

A forensic interview confirmed signs of sexual abuse in the victim and “several other juvenile victims who were also victimized by the defendant,” per the complaint affidavit.

According to PSO, Musicaro is a pastor with the Worship-Life Church and previously served as a Pasco County deputy from 1997 to 2010.

Officials also said one of Musicaro’s positions at PSO was as a school resource officer from 2002 to 2006.

Court documents said Musicaro was arrested on April 2 and is facing charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and fondling of a victim under 12 years of age.