Patients transported by helicopter after Pasco County crash

Multiple people were injured after a crash on SR 52 in Pasco County on Monday. Pasco County Fire Rescue said crews are on the scene with first responders to assist. Medical helicopters were also called in to transport patients, officials said.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple people were injured after a crash on SR 52 in Pasco County on Monday.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said crews are on the scene with first responders to assist.

Medical helicopters were also called in to transport patients, officials said.

SR 52 is currently shut down. Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and find alternate routes.

