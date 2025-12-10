Charity Race Weekend returns to Auburndale Speedway to support sick children

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A Polk County nonprofit is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year, all to help bring smiles back to children facing serious health battles.

Twelve-year-old Dakota Shouse has battled major health issues her entire life, including a severe heart defect that required open heart surgery when she was six months old.

“It makes me a little sad because I can't see my friends,” Shouse said.

C.A.R.S. brings support to families

And earlier this year, doctors found a golf-ball-sized brain tumor that they were unable to remove.

“Since I was little, we never knew there was a brain tumor, but we knew I had a half heart and it kind of messed with me for a little,” Shouse said.

Shouse is one of dozens of Polk County children whose lives have been touched by C.A.R.S. Racin’ for a Dream, a nonprofit dedicated to helping kids facing medical struggles and hardships of every kind.

C.A.R.S. stands for Care About Restoring Smiles, and it was founded by former race car driver Kim Scheffler, who wanted to use her racing career to help others.

“Children that maybe the insurance is covering but they were in an accident and they were in a wheelchair for a couple months, and they need a wheelchair ramp. So, we help out with that. It’s amazing the little things that we help with just to help keep families going forward,” Scheffler said.

The charity’s biggest fundraiser is the C.A.R.S. Charity Race Weekend held at Auburndale Speedway. This year marks the 10th anniversary.

“They can give by just coming and hanging out at the races. By buying a raffle ticket, buying a 50/50 ticket; just coming to the races. Their entrance to the races is going to help us out,” Scheffler said.

In turn, giving kids like Shouse hope, on and off the track.

“I’m actually grateful for everything. Kim helps me with everything,” Shouse said.

The C.A.R.S. Charity Race Weekend is happening December 13 and 14 at Auburndale Speedway. Every cent raised goes to help sick kids.



