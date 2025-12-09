Winter Haven’s Chain of Lakes Park transformed into baseball destination

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A historic Winter Haven landmark is stepping up to the plate once again.

Chain of Lakes Park, once the spring training home for Major League Baseball, has been completely revitalized.

For decades, Chain of Lakes Park was the place to be in Winter Haven. Alex Dry tells me it was a community gathering spot where Major League Baseball took center stage.

“Growing up here, going to spring training games, watching Roberto Alamar, Jim Thome, so many greats. Getting autographs from Bob Feller and just having an ultimate baseball experience here at the Chain of Lakes Park,” Dry said.

Now, years after the pros left, the redevelopment of Chain of Lakes Park is bringing new life, new athletes, and major economic benefits to Winter Haven.

“This is really one of the best facilities I’ve ever seen anywhere in the country. You can watch one; you can watch two, three, or four games all at once,” said Mark Jackson, Director of Visit Central Florida.

The $20 million transformation has turned the old stadium grounds into a state-of-the-art, collegiate-level baseball park.

The new complex features four artificial-turf fields, dugouts, batting cages, shaded seating, team pavilions, and areas for fans. It will host more than 30 events throughout the year, including the RussMatt Collegiate Invitational, the largest collegiate baseball tournament in the country.

“You have jobs, you have continual economic impact coming in from sporting events and leisure travelers. It just makes all of us that much better off,” said Jackson.

The new facility is expected to generate more than $60 million annually for Polk County.

Baseball is just the beginning. The redevelopment also includes new walking trails, a playground, and a multipurpose field that will serve the entire community.

“The economic impact that it brings to our restaurants, to our hotels, that is key, but even more importantly, our locals are finally going to be able to take advantage of this facility, which they’ve never really truly been able to before,” Dry said.

A 1,000-space parking lot is now under construction and scheduled for completion by February.

Marking a new era of baseball in Winter Haven, where memories of the past meet the excitement of what is still to come.



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it's had on some of our most vulnerable populations.

