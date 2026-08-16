Police searching for suspect in fatal New Port Richey machete stabbing: NPRPD

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Police are searching for a man accused of killing another man during a stabbing in New Port Richey on Sunday, according to the New Port Richey Police Department (NPRPD).
Investigators said a verbal disturbance between two people who knew each other turned physical. During the altercation, Ivan Aguilera Torres, 44, allegedly stabbed the victim once in the chest with a large machete-style knife, according to a news release.
The victim died from his injuries and was pronounced dead, NPRPD said.
Police said there is an active warrant for Torres’ arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Port Richey Police Department.
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