Police searching for suspect in fatal New Port Richey machete stabbing: NPRPD

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Police are searching for a man accused of killing another man during a stabbing in New Port Richey on Sunday, according to the New Port Richey Police Department (NPRPD).

Investigators said a verbal disturbance between two people who knew each other turned physical. During the altercation, Ivan Aguilera Torres, 44, allegedly stabbed the victim once in the chest with a large machete-style knife, according to a news release.

The victim died from his injuries and was pronounced dead, NPRPD said.

Police said there is an active warrant for Torres’ arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Port Richey Police Department.