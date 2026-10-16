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Port Richey woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after dog attack

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A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Oct. 16, 2026, after she was attacked by a dog in Port Richey, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.
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PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after she was attacked by a dog in Port Richey, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 2:12 p.m. to a report of an animal bite in the area of Sandstone Lane.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Animal control was notified about the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the attack, including what may have led up to it, were not immediately released.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains ongoing and no additional information was available Friday afternoon.

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