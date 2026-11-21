PORT RICHEY, Fla — More than 50 veterans received free dental care Saturday at Dentology Solutions in Port Richey, part of an event organized by several groups including the Florida-based nonprofit Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

For many of those veterans, a trip to the dentist is something they tend to avoid.

WATCH: Port Richey event provides free dental care to 50+ veterans

Port Richey event provides free dental care to 50+ veterans

"I've not been a fan of dentists for a long time," said Larry Strickland, a retired member of the U.S. Army and one of the veterans who received care.

The event was made possible through a partnership between the practice, the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund and Philip Morris International. When veterans retire or leave the service, dental insurance is not automatically included.

"It's amazing that there are people like this in the world still that are willing to step up to the plate and do something wonderful for veterans," Strickland said.

Amir Boules volunteered his practice Saturday for Strickland and the other veterans because he wanted to give veterans that chance.

"I want this day to be just like any other regular day where they get high-quality care," Boules said. "Just because something is free, it doesn't mean it has to be rushed or quick."

For Boules, the decision to host the event was an easy one.

"It felt like a no-brainer. It felt like it would bring me a lot of satisfaction and bring us a lot of joy," Boules said.

Philip Morris and the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund partner on events like this across Florida, aiming to find ways to improve veterans' mental health.

"That small need which can have such a transformative effect on people is sort of the core of what we like to do with our philanthropy," said Gaye Montgomery of Philip Morris International.

Beyond the philanthropy, I wanted to dig into the stories behind the event.

Tami Martin and Nick Cannon both work with the Florida-based Wounded Veterans Relief Fund. Cannon, an Air Force veteran, has seen how dental care can go a long way toward helping veterans in need.

"I've gotten the 4:30 phone call on a Friday of a veteran that wants to commit suicide because he has nothing else," Cannon said. "The fact that it's one is a crisis, and our ability to serve our veterans here and give them the smile that they're proud of is not only life-changing but ultimately life-saving."

Martin has spent more than 35 years in the dental field. She knows better than most that a healthy smile goes a long way toward helping veterans find even a little bit of relief.

"When I meet a veteran that is in pain, like the gentleman that just left, to be able to get them out of pain and give them hope," Martin said before getting choked up.

For the people behind the event, that makes it more than just another day — it's a way of helping veterans feel better one step at a time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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