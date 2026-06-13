San Antonio man arrested for DUI after trooper finds 34 open containers: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old San Antonio man was arrested Friday night after a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper said he was speeding and carrying dozens of open containers of alcohol in his vehicle.

The trooper was patrolling northbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 280 around 10:46 p.m. when a Honda Civic passed him going more than 90 mph, according to a news release.

During the traffic stop, the trooper reported that driver Conor William Parady appeared heavily intoxicated and had 34 open containers inside the vehicle, per the release.

Parady’s blood alcohol content measured 0.177—more than twice Florida’s legal limit—and he was booked into the Pasco County Jail on a DUI charge, FHP said.