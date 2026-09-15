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Skate Through the Decades is an all-ages party at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel

Ice skate to the retro hits from the '70s, '80s, '90s and '00s this Saturday, Sept. 19
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Tony Jacobson
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WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Do you like to disco and boogie? Are you hopelessly stuck in the '80s? Are you still getting over the nutty Y2K scare? Do you like to ice skate under groovy lights?

If you answered yes to any of those very important questions, boy do we have a fun community event for you!

This Saturday, Sept. 18, AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel — the largest ice sports complex in the Southeastern U.S. (seriously, it's HUGE) — is hosting "Skate Through the Decades," an all-ages, all-skill-levels throwback party.

WATCH: Skating through the decades in Wesley Chapel

Skating through the decades in Wesley Chapel

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as your favorite icon from the '70s, '80s, '90s or '00s (as long as you can still skate dressed as, say, Mr. T or Magnum P.I.) .

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $22 if you pre-register online here. Tickets are $25 at the door. Fee includes skate rental and 2 hours of skating time.

For more on AdventHealth Center Ice, go here.

For more Sean Daly hijinks, go here.


Share Your Story with Sean

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.
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