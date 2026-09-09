Pasco deputies searching for suspect who shot juvenile: PCSO

HOLIDAY, FLA. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who shot a juvenile in Holiday on Tuesday night, officials said.
The Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the shooting that occurred in the Jordana Way area of Holiday around 11:05 p.m.
The juvenile was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect fled before deputies arrived.
PCSO is still searching for a suspect.
This shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Is the beach public or private property? Hotel owner goes head-to-head with City of St. Pete Beach in lawsuit
The battle over a beach is now headed to federal court. St. Pete Beach is going head-to-head with a local hotel owner over the issue of who owns the sand.