Pasco deputies searching for suspect who shot juvenile: PCSO

HOLIDAY, FLA. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who shot a juvenile in Holiday on Tuesday night, officials said.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the shooting that occurred in the Jordana Way area of Holiday around 11:05 p.m.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled before deputies arrived.

PCSO is still searching for a suspect.

This shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.