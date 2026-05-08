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Starkey Wilderness Park in Pasco County closed Thursday due to wildfire: FFS

Starkey Wilderness Park in Pasco County closed Thursday due to wildfire: FFS
Florida Forest Service-Withlacoochee Forestry Center via Facebook
Starkey Wilderness Park in Pasco County closed Thursday due to wildfire: FFS
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NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service (FFS) said Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park in Pasco County closed due to a wildfire on Thursday night.

Officials posted to Facebook at around 3:50 p.m. on May 7, asking the public to avoid the area.

As of 8:45 p.m., officials said the fire was 60% contained and holding at 15 acres, with all lines secured and very little active fire.

FFS said updates on the park's reopening would be shared as soon as they become available.

Click here for FFS's list of the current reported and active wildfires in Florida.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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