Pasco student’s story highlights push for civics education as America nears 250th anniversary

TRINITY — As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, schools across Florida are placing renewed focus on civics education, with the goal of helping students understand not just how government works but why their voices matter.

In Pasco County, that effort is taking shape through a new Civics Scholar Program that recognizes students who go beyond the classroom and show a commitment to public service.

For Mitchell High School senior Sydney LeBaron, that recognition came as a surprise.

She was recently named the first-ever winner of the district’s civics scholarship.

“It’s kind of something I’ve always been drawn to.”

Civics education focuses on how government operates, including voting, civic engagement, and understanding legal rights. For LeBaron, that interest is deeply personal.

Her biological father murdered her mother when she was a toddler, an experience that shaped how she views the justice system and her future.

Now, she hopes to become a prosecutor.

“I just know I want to be a voice for other people. I want to represent other people. And the impact that was made on me by all the lawyers, and my family and everything, I want to have that kind of impact on others.”

Educators say stories like hers are exactly what they hope to inspire through a stronger emphasis on civics.

Five years ago, Florida leaders added a civics literacy requirement for students. But across the state, fewer than half are passing the exam, a gap districts like Pasco County are working to address.

“We figured out that our students weren’t really pushed to pass the Florida Civics Literacy Exam. We knew we could do better," said Megan Harding, Pasco County School Board Member.

Students who pass the exam earn a red, white, and blue tassel to wear at graduation.

LeBaron’s recognition goes even further with a two-year college scholarship.

With support from her adoptive parents, she is heading to Florida State University and plans to attend law school. She is already interning at the state attorney’s office.

“I’ve always been told I can do whatever I set my mind to. And took that very seriously. So, I’ve always had very, very high goals for myself.”

As the country looks ahead to a milestone anniversary of its democracy, LeBaron says she is ready to be part of what comes next.

For more information on Florida's Civics Literacy Exam, click here.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.