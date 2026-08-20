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Three-alarm commercial fire burns in Wesley Chapel: PCFR

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Pasco County Fire Rescue
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WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Fire rescue crews in Pasco County battled a three-alarm commercial structure fire on Jermyn Loop in Wesley Chapel Thursday afternoon.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said firefighters responded to the 3900 block of Jermyn Loop and were actively working the scene.

Officials asked people to avoid the area while crews continued operations.

No injuries or cause of the fire were immediately reported.

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