Pasco County Schools and Tampa Bay Lightning team up to recognize coaches with new 'Beyond the Game'

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Schools has launched a new program this school year with the Tampa Bay Lightning called "Beyond the Game," recognizing coaches who go above and beyond for their students across all sports.

The program is part of a growing partnership between Pasco County Schools and the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation that already brings street hockey to schools and allows students to earn official P.E. credits through hockey. "Beyond the Game" expands that partnership by honoring coaches regardless of the sport they coach.

"An organization like the Tampa Bay Lightning pours into our students and our schools. It really speaks volumes, and I think it, it reminds families how important Pasco County Schools is in the community, and it reminds our kids how important they are to big organizations like the Tampa Bay Lightning," said Toni Zetzsche, chief impact officer at Pasco County Schools.

And with more than 300 nominations already in, the first three coaches are set to be named at Tuesday's school board meeting.

"These are coaches who are not just worried about what's happening on the field, but they're worried about what's happening off the field too, right? They're encouraging students to perform at a really high level academically. They're asking them to, you know, model good citizenship, behave on campus, but when they don't, they're there to pick them up," Zetzsche said.

Three coaches will be honored at each of four school board meetings this school year. Each honoree will receive a hockey stick and could be spotlighted at a Tampa Bay Lightning home game.



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