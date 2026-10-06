One year after living in the woods, Pasco veteran is housed and helping others

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL (WFTS) — A year ago, Mike Biggs lived in the woods in Pasco County with little hope his situation would change.

“At the time I was totally living in the trees next to what I had left.”

Watch report from Erik Waxler:

Veterans Support Center

Today, the Marine veteran has his own home and spends time helping other veterans at the same place he credits with helping him turn his life around.

“A whole lot better. I’m in my own place. I come here. I’m helping others.”

Biggs found help at the Veterans Support Center in New Port Richey, which connects veterans with services ranging from housing and health care to addiction treatment and employment assistance.

One of Biggs’ favorite ways to give back is by cooking for other veterans at the center. He is particularly excited about plans for a bigger kitchen.

“I can’t wait until it’s get done because I’ll probably be full time probably just cooking. That is my game plan.”

When Biggs first arrived at the Veterans Support Center, he found someone who understood what he was going through.

Cameron Wright had once been in a very similar situation.

“There’s a bridge not too far here that I used to sleep up underneath until they put a fence under it so I wasn’t allowed to go there anymore," Wright told Tampa Bay 28 last year.

Today, Wright is one of the Veterans Support Center’s directors.

When asked whether he could have imagined his current life while he was sleeping under that bridge, Wright said he was struggling just to see a future.

“No sir, I was hoping for the end, actually. I was in a really, really, really bad place. And didn’t think I’d ever get out of it.”

Wright now helps veterans facing many of the same problems he once experienced.

“We get them fed and clothed and cleaned up and get them comfortable to where they can talk to us about what their needs might be.”

Veteran homelessness has fallen significantly nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says veteran homelessness has declined by more than half since 2010. However, tens of thousands of veterans remain without permanent housing.

The latest federal count found more than 32,000 veterans experiencing homelessness nationwide, including more than 13,000 who were living outside shelters.

The VA also says nearly 52,000 veterans experiencing homelessness were moved into permanent housing through VA programs last year.

The Veterans Support Center in New Port Richey works locally to connect veterans with housing, addiction services, health care and employment resources.

In Pasco County, Biggs and Wright are two examples of what can happen when veterans are connected with those resources.

They’re also now trying to help other veterans find the same path.

“I do try and help those who are willing to help themselves. And I have seen it," said Biggs.

The Veterans Support Center is part of One Community Now.

For a look at upcoming events to support the non-profits, go here



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.