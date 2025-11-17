Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pasco County

Traffic fatality in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a fatal traffic incident in Pasco County on Monday morning.

FHP said the incident happened on Boyette Road in Wesley Chapel.

There is not currently a roadblock in relation to the fatality.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

