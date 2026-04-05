Traffic stop in Pasco County leads to firearm, ammo recovery: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers recovered a handgun, an extended magazine, and several rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop early Sunday morning after a vehicle fled from Tampa police, according to FHP.

Troopers said that around 12:30 a.m., they received an assistance request from the Tampa Police Department (TPD) regarding an Infiniti sedan that had fled from officers and was being tracked by TPD aviation northbound on State Road 589 toward Pasco County.

Troop C and Troop K units responded to intercept the vehicle. By about 12:46 a.m., TPD aviation turned back toward Hillsborough County, but troopers already in the area spotted the Infiniti traveling westbound on County Road 524 near Ridge Road, according to a news release.

During a brief observation period, troopers said a handgun was thrown out the rear right window of the car. They conducted a traffic stop on Moon Lake Road, north of Ridge Road, and detained all occupants.

The firearm was damaged when tossed from the moving car, but troopers recovered it along with an extended magazine and multiple rounds.

Troopers arrested the driver, 19-year-old Terrone Amir Jones of Clearwater, on a local charge for driving with a suspended license. The rear right passenger, 19-year-old Isaiah David Rivera of Tarpon Springs, was also arrested in connection with the firearm, FHP said.

The two other passengers were released without charges.

TPD responded to the traffic stop location and will have separate charges connected to the flee-to-elude incident in Hillsborough County.

The investigation remains ongoing.