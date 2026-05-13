Troopers rescue alligator from Suncoast Parkway: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator was found along the Suncoast Parkway in Pasco County on Tuesday evening. Troopers rescued the animal from near the roadway by SR-52.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), troopers responded to SR-589 near SR-52 after spotting the alligator close to traffic.

Photos shared by the agency showed troopers securing the alligator and moving it away from the roadway.

No injuries were reported.