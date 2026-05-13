Troopers rescue alligator from Suncoast Parkway: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator was found along the Suncoast Parkway in Pasco County on Tuesday evening. Troopers rescued the animal from near the roadway by SR-52.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), troopers responded to SR-589 near SR-52 after spotting the alligator close to traffic.
Photos shared by the agency showed troopers securing the alligator and moving it away from the roadway.
No injuries were reported.
St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course
Rezoning vote expected to draw a large crowd as neighbors raise concerns about traffic, growth, and the loss of green space.
St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course property