Worker seriously injured after falling through roof at Pasco County construction site

PASCO CO., Fla. — A worker was seriously hurt Tuesday after falling through a roof to the second floor of a building at a Pasco County construction site, Pasco County Firefighters Local 4420 announced on social media.
Emergency crews responded to the scene and immediately began providing medical care while coordinating a technical rescue for the injured worker.
Firefighters used a Stokes basket to safely lower the trauma alert patient from the second floor to the ground.
The worker was transported to a nearby hospital.
Officials have not released details on the extent of the person’s injuries.
St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course
Rezoning vote expected to draw a large crowd as neighbors raise concerns about traffic, growth, and the loss of green space.