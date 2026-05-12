Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsPasco County

Actions

Worker seriously injured after falling through roof at Pasco County construction site

Thumbnail Templates (80).png
Pasco County Firefighters Local 4420
Thumbnail Templates (80).png
Posted

PASCO CO., Fla. — A worker was seriously hurt Tuesday after falling through a roof to the second floor of a building at a Pasco County construction site, Pasco County Firefighters Local 4420 announced on social media.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and immediately began providing medical care while coordinating a technical rescue for the injured worker.

Firefighters used a Stokes basket to safely lower the trauma alert patient from the second floor to the ground.

The worker was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials have not released details on the extent of the person’s injuries.

St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course

Rezoning vote expected to draw a large crowd as neighbors raise concerns about traffic, growth, and the loss of green space.

St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course property

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.