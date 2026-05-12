Worker seriously injured after falling through roof at Pasco County construction site

PASCO CO., Fla. — A worker was seriously hurt Tuesday after falling through a roof to the second floor of a building at a Pasco County construction site, Pasco County Firefighters Local 4420 announced on social media.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and immediately began providing medical care while coordinating a technical rescue for the injured worker.

Firefighters used a Stokes basket to safely lower the trauma alert patient from the second floor to the ground.

The worker was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials have not released details on the extent of the person’s injuries.