VIDEO: Teen without a driver's license arrested for going 50 mph over speed limit in New Port Richey: FHP

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a teen without a driver's license was arrested in New Port Richey for driving 50 mph over the posted speed limit and fleeing law enforcement.

FHP said the trooper was monitoring traffic on May 11 around 2:30 a.m. near US Highway 19 and Fox Hollow Drive when he saw a person in a Hyundai speeding. The trooper clocked the vehicle going over 112 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Video from FHP shows the trooper attempting to stop the vehicle. FHP said the teen driver reached speeds of over 120 mph.

Watch video from FHP

Teen without a driver's license arrested for going 50 mph over speed limit in New Port Richey: FHP

The driver attempted to make a U-turn and went onto the grassy shoulder of the road. The teen then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

FHP said the driver ran north of the area and was eventually found on St. Thresa Catholic school premises around 3 a.m.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested for fleeing and elude law enforcement, reckless driving, no driver's license, unlawful speed over 50 and grand theft of a motor vehicle.