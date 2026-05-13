PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County woman who spent more than two decades fighting breast cancer has died, months after sharing her story with the community and raising support for families facing cancer.

WATCH: Pasco community mourns death of woman who battled cancer for more than 20 years

Pasco community mourns death of woman who battled cancer for more than 20 years

Last fall, Pasco County reporter Erik Waxler introduced viewers to Denise, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer 22 years ago, before the disease returned after more than a decade in remission.

The West Pasco Pinellas Business Association told Waxler Tuesday, saying, "Denise was a friend to many and loved by all. Her strength, spirit, kindness, humor, resilience, and that beautiful smile... left a lasting mark on this community and on every life she touched."

The organization said Denise’s family plans to use money from a memorial fund to help local families impacted by cancer.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.