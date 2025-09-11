Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
U.S. Coast Guard Southeast searching for missing man

ANCLOTE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Southeast and partner agency crews are looking for a 42-year-old man.

USCG Southeast said Brandon Taylor was last seen approximately 46 miles west of Anclote, Florida, at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Taylor was last seen wearing tan shorts, according to the agency's post on X.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 866-881-1392.

