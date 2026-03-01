Pasco County residents protest U.S. involvement in Middle East as demonstrations and rallies spread nationwide

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Protests and rallies have emerged across the country — including in the Tampa Bay area — both in support of and against U.S. involvement in the Middle East.

Larry Richards, the founder of Pasco Resists — a group that uses its platform to advocate on political issues — organized a local demonstration in New Port Richey on Sunday.

"This is just yet another example of a president who claims to be all about law and order and yet refuses to get congressional approval for war," Richards said.

Richards says he woke up Saturday morning to stunning headlines and has watched protests and rallies spark up across the country since the first news broke.

"When I hear a president, our president, talking about destruction and annihilation and giddiness about dropping bombs as if he was talking about the first snowfall of the season. That is very concerning," Richards said.

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Blake Phillips asked Richards about the range of voices speaking out — including Iranians living in the United States who have rallied in support of U.S. action.

"Yes, of course, everybody has a voice, and for the people who are in support of this, they absolutely need to be heard. Just like we do, and so it's absolutely important that we all have a dialogue," Richards said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Share Your Story with Blake



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.

Contact Blake Phillips First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.