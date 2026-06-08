Woman wanted in September fatal Zephyrhills hit-and-run: FHP

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said officials are still looking to identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run from September.

FHP said a 55-year-old Zephyrhills man was riding a moped eastbound on SR-54 at around 8:52 p.m. on Sept. 29.

A pedestrian, another 55-year-old Zephyrhills man, was walking eastbound ahead of the moped when the moped hit the pedestrian, per FHP.

Officials said the man fell to the ground after being hit, and the moped rider was ejected.

FHP said a second vehicle, driven by an unknown woman, collided with the previously ejected moped rider before leaving the scene.

The moped rider suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, and officials said they are still looking to identify the woman.

Deputies described the second vehicle as an older model black Chevrolet pickup truck, 2000 model year, driven by a woman approximately 30–40 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.