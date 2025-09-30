Pasco deputies searching for woman after fatal hit-and-run: PCSO

PASCO CO., Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is looking for an unidentified woman after a man died in a moped accident on Monday evening.

PCSO said a 55-year-old Zephyrhills man was riding a moped eastbound on SR-54 shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.

A pedestrian, another 55-year-old Zephyrhills man, was walking eastbound ahead of the moped when the moped hit the pedestrian, per PCSO.

Deputies said the pedestrian fell to the ground after being hit and the rider was ejected from the moped.

PCSO said a second vehicle, driven by an unknown woman, collided with the previously ejected moped rider before she fled the scene.

The moped rider suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, and deputies are looking to identify the woman involved in the crash.

Deputies described the second vehicle as an older model black Chevrolet pickup truck, 2000 model year, driven by a woman approximately 30–40 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation.