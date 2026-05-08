Wesley Chapel domestic incident escalates to stabbing, shooting: PSO

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) deputies are investigating a domestic incident that happened in the Chesapeake Bay Drive area of Wesley Chapel on Friday morning.

According to PSO's preliminary investigation, a man stabbed a woman just after 8:30 a.m. on May 8, when another man shot the man who stabbed the woman.

WFTS

PSO all of the adults involved know each other and it appears to be an isolated incident.

They were transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries.

WFTS

PSO said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.