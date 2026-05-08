Stamp Out Hunger food drive aims to help families facing growing food insecurity

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — People across the Tampa Bay area may notice plastic bags left near their mailboxes this week as letter carriers prepare for Saturday’s annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, the nation’s largest one-day food collection event.

Residents can participate by filling the bags with nonperishable food items such as canned vegetables, soup, pasta, rice, peanut butter, and cereal, then leaving the donations by their mailbox before regular mail delivery on Saturday. Letter carriers will collect the food and distribute it to local food banks and pantries.

In New Port Richey, some of that food will go to The Volunteer Way, where leaders say demand continues to rise while donations struggle to keep pace.

CEO Jeannine Xanthopoulos said cutbacks and fewer donations have forced the organization to reduce the amount of food it can distribute to families.

“Where we were able to put more tables out, we’ll have to put less because we are not getting enough food,” she said.

Families relying on the pantry say rising costs are forcing difficult choices between food, housing, and transportation.

“You can’t be picky these days. You have to get what you get,” said Arlene Daniels.

Daniels said her family depends on the pantry as inflation and the cost of living continue to strain household budgets.

“You have to get gasoline, rent, and other things that you need that you have to have. And food is one of the things that are put on the back burner because. whatever is left, then you get to buy,” Daniels said.

The Volunteer Way says it is seeing about 40 new families each week seeking assistance from the food pantry.

Xanthopoulos said the Stamp Out Hunger drive plays a major role in helping meet that demand. The organization expects to receive about 80 pallets of food from the drive.

“80 pallets is a lot of food that could last us to September,” Xanthopoulos said.

Food insecurity remains a growing issue across Florida as many food banks report increased demand from working families, seniors, and people living on fixed incomes.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive is organized annually by the National Association of Letter Carriers and takes place in communities nationwide.

For more information go to https://www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.