TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — One person was injured Monday morning after an explosion was reported at Suncoast Paving on Anclote Road in Tarpon Springs.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the injured man was airlifted to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

PCSO said the incident involved a piece of mechanical equipment. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Watch report from Maya Sargent

1 airlifted to hospital after explosion in Tarpon Springs: PCSO, cause of incident under investigation

Bob Haggart, a neighbor in the area, said he was mowing his lawn early Monday morning when he noticed the emergency response.

"I heard a few more, whether it was police or emergency response or something, I didn't see it, I just heard it, it only lasted 15 minutes or so," Haggart said.

Haggart also described seeing a helicopter in the area.

"I'd seen a helicopter fly over, it was a little low, and I said oh wow," Haggart said.

WFTS

Representatives from Suncoast Paving said: “There are rumors floating around that this was a propoane explosion but it was not. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.”

They told Tampa Bay 28 the man injured has been working for Suncoast Paving for about three years.

Tampa Bay 28 requested the 911 calls but Pinellas County Records said because the incident is currently under law enforcement investigation, they are unable to release those logs.