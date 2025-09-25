1 dead after fatal DUI crash, St. Pete man arrested: SPPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said a man was arrested after a fatal DUI crash on Wednesday evening.

Police said at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 41-year-old Brett McClelland was driving westbound in a Subaru Outback in the 7800 block of 38th Ave. N. in St. Pete.

SPPD said McClelland swerved into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound Toyota sedan in a head-on collision.

The Toyota driver was seriously injured, and a passenger in the Toyota, 89-year-old Angel Shihate, died from her injuries at the hospital, according to police.

Police said McClelland was also treated for his injuries and was found to be under the influence.

McClelland was arrested for DUI manslaughter and DUI causing serious bodily injury.

This is an ongoing investigation.