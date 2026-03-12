Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pinellas deputy helps injured barred owl get to rescue

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy kept a barred owl safe after it was found injured with a suspected broken wing.

Deputies said a citizen spotted the owl hobbling and contacted local wildlife rescue groups. With rescuers on the way but still far out, Deputy Scott arrived to secure the bird and monitor it until help could take over.

The owl remained under close watch until the rescue team arrived, and it was transported for care and recovery. Authorities remind residents to contact wildlife rescue services if they encounter injured animals in Pinellas County.

