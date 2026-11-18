ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Pete police are investigating a stabbing that happened at a bar in St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.

SPPD said on Nov. 18, around 1:38 a.m., a man and the suspect, 34-year-old James Metzger, were at Bends Bar when an altercation broke out between Metzger, the man, and the man's girlfriend.

Police said they found Metzger and arrested him. The man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police charged Metzger with simple battery for bushing the girlfriend at the bar, but additional charges are pending.

Police said there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.