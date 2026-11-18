ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — St. Pete Beach leaders are looking for ways to balance the city’s future budgets as the impacts of Amendment 3 continue to trickle down to local governments.

On Tuesday, the Commission voted not to renew an agreement with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority for the trolley bus service on St. Pete Beach, a move aimed at saving money.

WATCH: St. Pete Beach to end PSTA trolley service, considers fire service fee

St. Pete Beach to end contract with PSTA for trolley service, considers fire service fee

“I think largely our residents will not be harmed by not renewing this contract,” said Commissioner Karen Marriott of District 1.

Following the Commission's decision Tuesday night, PSTA CEO Brad Miller said the trolley service will likely stop in early 2027.

However, other PSTA services connecting riders to St. Pete Beach will remain available.

“The SunRunner goes from downtown St. Petersburg to the beach, and that will still operate, and we will still provide PSTA Access — is what we call our paratransit — around the SunRunner zone,” Miller said. “But no longer will be providing any service associated with the trolley because that will be going away.”

The decision comes as local governments consider how to handle future budget shortfalls following the passage of Amendment 3.

“It does become a real job for the politicians to figure out how you can make a budget that works and not put a burden of certain elements on the taxpayer,” one speaker said during Tuesday’s meeting.

City explores potential fire service fee

Another option under consideration in St. Pete Beach is a fire service fee.

WFTS City furthers exploration into potential fire service fee

Commissioners said that the proposal is not a knee-jerk reaction to the passage of Amendment 3, but one that has been under consideration since before the amendment passed.

On Tuesday, commissioners approved spending $55,000 for a third party to conduct a fire service fee assessment. The study will examine how much residential and commercial property owners could potentially pay if the city moves forward with the fee.

“We’ll incorporate that into our budget process with more decisions at that time to be made as to whether we incorporate this or not, and if so at what level, and how this impacts us and what that might look like,” said Mayor Scott Tate.

The assessment is only the first step in the process. More information will be made available as the Commission receives the outcome of the fire service fee.



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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.