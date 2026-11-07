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1 person is dead, and another was found critically injured after shooting at apartment in St. Petersburg: SPPD

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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said one person is dead and another was found injured in a shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to the Inlet Bay at Gateway Apartment complex at 12000 4th Street North around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 6.

SPPD said one person was found deceased, and a second person was critically injured and has been taken to the hospital.

Officials said it was still early in the investigation and did not have additional information.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

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