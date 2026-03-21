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1-year-old in critical condition after drowning incident in Tarpon Springs pool

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TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after a drowning incident at a home in Tarpon Springs.

Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue said they responded to a home on Winners Circle after the child was found in a pool by a family member.

The child was in cardiac arrest when paramedics from Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue, Palm Harbor Fire Rescue and Sunstar arrived. He was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and no further details have been released.

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Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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