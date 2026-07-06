2 men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in St. Pete: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said two men suffered non- life-threatening gunshot wounds on Monday morning.
SPPD said the incident happened outside in the area of 3900 9th Ave South on July 6.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Florida law now requires restaurants to disclose fees upfront
Starting July 1, Florida restaurants must disclose all fees — including service charges and credit card surcharges — before customers order.
Florida restaurants are now required to disclose added fees