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2 men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in St. Pete: SPPD

St. Petersburg Police Department
WFTS
St. Petersburg Police Department
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said two men suffered non- life-threatening gunshot wounds on Monday morning.

SPPD said the incident happened outside in the area of 3900 9th Ave South on July 6.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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