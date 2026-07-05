Volunteers hit Treasure Island beach for annual post-Fourth of July cleanup

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers fanned out across Treasure Island Sunday morning for the annual post-Fourth of July beach cleanup, collecting trash and firework debris left behind from Fourth of July celebrations.

Cheyenne Eldridge drove from North Port with her five kids — ranging in age from 9 months to 13 years old — to take part.

"I hope that they see how much trash they pick up, and that's why we don't litter, because I really pushed them not to litter, and I think seeing the garbage and seeing how much they collect today is going to make an impact," Eldridge said.

Organizer Carrie Auerbach said she has run these cleanups for years. This year, the effort expanded to include an underwater component.

"What's left out there is everybody's trash from their picnics and their party, and some people do a great job and bring what they brought on the beach, off the beach," Auerbach said.

Diver Jarrett Maryon joined the cleanup after reaching out to Auerbach. Maryon is involved with Dive Against Debris, an effort to remove trash — including plastic, empty cans and cigarette butts — from the water.

"All that gets in the fishes' mouths and then they eat it, and then whenever we get it out of the water, we're eating it. So it's a big loop and a big cycle that. I'm trying to do my best to be out here to prevent that," Maryon said.

The Treasure Island cleanup was one of several taking place across the Tampa Bay area on Sunday, as volunteers worked to restore the beaches following the Fourth of July festivities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Share Your Story with Blake



Tourism and the environment are backbones to our way of life in Florida, and Blake Phillips is dedicated to covering those topics. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.

Contact Blake Phillips First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tourism and the environment are backbones to our way of life in Florida, and Blake Phillips is dedicated to covering those topics. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.