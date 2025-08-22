10 people displaced from home after fire reported as possible lightning strike in Palm Harbor: ELFR

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — East Lake Fire Rescue (ELFR) said 10 residents have been displaced after a multi-family home caught fire in Palm Harbor.

ELFR said it was called to a home on Tarpon Woods Boulevard around 11 a.m.

When the fire crews arrived, they found an attic fire with smoke and flames reported as a potential lightning strike, officials said.

ELFR said four of the six units are uninhabitable and will displace 10 residents.

No injuries reported.

The origin and cause are undetermined, officials said.