10 people displaced from home after fire reported as possible lightning strike in Palm Harbor: ELFR

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — East Lake Fire Rescue (ELFR) said 10 residents have been displaced after a multi-family home caught fire in Palm Harbor.
ELFR said it was called to a home on Tarpon Woods Boulevard around 11 a.m.
When the fire crews arrived, they found an attic fire with smoke and flames reported as a potential lightning strike, officials said.
ELFR said four of the six units are uninhabitable and will displace 10 residents.
No injuries reported.
The origin and cause are undetermined, officials said.
“You know, it might just be time we take a look if HOAs are really even necessary.
Maybe we should just do away with homeowner associations as a whole.”
South Florida lawmaker Rep. Juan Carlos Porras (R-Miami) says it may be time to do away with homeowners associations altogether, as more Floridians speak out about rising fees, costly lawsuits, and even arrests tied to HOA disputes. He said this week that he is considering filing legislation in the next session that would abolish HOAs statewide.