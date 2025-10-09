10-year-old boy suffers serious burns after starting fire with hot plate

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 10-year-old Clearwater boy was seriously injured Wednesday evening after piling clothes on a hot plate and starting a fire inside a bedroom, according to the City of Clearwater.

Officials said Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Police responded to a home on Russell Street just after 8 p.m., where the boy had gotten second-degree burns.

He was flown by medical helicopter to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

Officials said the fire did not spread beyond the bedroom, and the Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.