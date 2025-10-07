PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — "There's a lot of stuff we don't know, but everything sounds good on the outside looking in," said Mark Ferguson, owner of Ferg's Sports Bar and Grill.

There's a feeling of optimism in St. Pete after the Tampa Bay Rays' new owners announced their number one goal is to keep the team in the Tampa Bay Area.

Tampa Bay Rays' owners look forward to future in Tampa Bay area

"To be clear, it is our first and highest priority to find that home here in Tampa Bay," said Patrick Zalupski, co-owner of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Co-chairs Patrick Zalupski and Bill Cosgrove, along with CEO Ken Babby, outlined their goals for the team on Tuesday.

"So we're now full steam ahead on site evaluation, feasibility analysis," said Zalupski.

Team leaders said they are considering multiple locations on both sides of the bay, but they emphasized they want a minimum of 100 acres to work with.

Currently, the Historic Gas Plant District, where Tropicana Field is located, is only 86 acres, and Mayor Ken Welch said while he is open to a new deal, he's not holding his breath.

"We are planning to move forward on development on some parcels almost immediately, and that was arranged through the termination agreement with the Rays, and then talk about the 60 acres and how to move forward with that. We’re not going to wait another decade," said Mayor Welch.

Rays leaders said they want a development plan that will include hotels, retail, and entertainment. In the past, groups like "Home Runs Matter" opposed the previous deal, arguing that the city was investing too much money in the project.

Ron Diner with Home Runs Matter said he thinks money should be used on more urgent issues than a new stadium.

"We need to use it directly or indirectly for what matters and what I think matters is 'stop the flooding in St. Petersburg.' That's everybody's worried…and affordable housing is a next very important thing," said Diner.

In the meantime, owners are focusing on getting the team back into Tropicana Field next Spring.

Mark Ferguson owns Ferg's Sports Bar and Grill, and he said his business benefits from baseball being at Tropicana Field.

Until the owners decide where the Rays will play in 2029, he said the community needs to prove the team belongs in St. Pete.

"I would love see them in St. Pete but we want to make them successful so we need to get more people to the ballpark," said Ferguson.

Team owners and investors are meeting with St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch over the next couple of days to discuss the possibility of playing here in St. Pete.



