15-year-old boy hit by vehicle near high school in St. Pete: police

An intersection is shutdown in St. Pete on Friday after a vehicle struck a 15-year-old boy near a high school.

St. Pete police are investigating the incident that happened a little before 10 a.m. on May 22, with officers responding to a crash at the intersection of 9th Avenue North at 25th Street North.

The teen boy was transported to All Children's Hospital for serious injuries. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Police urge commuters to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.