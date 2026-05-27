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15-year-old Clearwater boy crashes SUV into home: FHP

Clearwater home crashed into by teen on May 26
Florida Highway Patrol
Clearwater home crashed into by teen on May 26
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CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy driving a Dodge Durango crashed into a home on Tuesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said the Clearwater teen was headed northbound on South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue very fast around 10 p.m. on May 26.

He lost control, left the roadway near Hall Street, hitting multiple traffic control devices and utility fixtures before slamming into the property in the 1600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to FHP's report.

FHP said the teen in the Durango collided with the home and another vehicle.

He suffered not life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital, FHP said.

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17% of Tampa residents are using 40% of the water during the worst drought in half a century

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