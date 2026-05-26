St. Pete shooting: 2 remaining teens charged in death of 14-year-old

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The remaining two teens wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old on Friday have been charged and taken into custody, the St. Pete Police Department (SPPD) said.

SPPD said three teens approached 14-year-old Gaige Santos-Brown Friday night in the 4200 block of 15th Avenue South, outside the Shadyside Grocery Store, around 6:30 p.m.

Shots were fired, leaving Santos-Brown with critical injuries, and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives identified one 16-year-old as a suspect and arrested him overnight after the shooting. He was charged with felony murder and violation of supervised release, police said.

Tuesday afternoon, detectives arrested the two other teens involved and charged them both with felony murder.

Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez spoke with Gaige's family as they shared memories of his life Saturday afternoon, and Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton spoke with leaders from Quis for Life Inc., who want more to be done to end youth gun violence.

All parties involved have been arrested at this time, per SPPD.

Tampa Bay 28 will provide more information once it becomes available.