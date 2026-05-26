Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Anona Elementary School in Largo

Father of deputy killed in murder-suicide and abuse survivor unite to fight officer-perpetrated violence

Four years after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy Abigail Bieber was shot and killed by her boyfriend, Daniel Leyden — a fellow law enforcement officer — her father, Bruce Bieber, and a woman who survived abuse at the hands of the same man, Chynna Ratner, are now working together to prevent officer-perpetrated domestic violence.