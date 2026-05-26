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Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Anona Elementary School in Largo

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited a first-grade class at Anona Elementary School in Largo as they prepped for the end of the school year.
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Anona Elementary School in Largo
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Anona Elementary School in Largo
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  • Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited a first-grade class at Anona Elementary School in Largo as they prepped for the end of the school year.

  • The visit was Greg's second-to-last visit of the school year before summer break.

    WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Anona Elementary School in Largo

    Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Anona Elementary School in Largo

  • Greg shared some videos and pictures from his visits during the Bus Stop Forecast.

Father of deputy killed in murder-suicide and abuse survivor unite to fight officer-perpetrated violence

Four years after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy Abigail Bieber was shot and killed by her boyfriend, Daniel Leyden — a fellow law enforcement officer — her father, Bruce Bieber, and a woman who survived abuse at the hands of the same man, Chynna Ratner, are now working together to prevent officer-perpetrated domestic violence.

Father and survivor partner to fight officer domestic violence

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