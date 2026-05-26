Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Anona Elementary School in Largo

- Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited a first-grade class at Anona Elementary School in Largo as they prepped for the end of the school year.
The visit was Greg's second-to-last visit of the school year before summer break.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Anona Elementary School in LargoMeteorologist Greg Dee visits Anona Elementary School in Largo
- Greg shared some videos and pictures from his visits during the Bus Stop Forecast.
Father of deputy killed in murder-suicide and abuse survivor unite to fight officer-perpetrated violence
Four years after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy Abigail Bieber was shot and killed by her boyfriend, Daniel Leyden — a fellow law enforcement officer — her father, Bruce Bieber, and a woman who survived abuse at the hands of the same man, Chynna Ratner, are now working together to prevent officer-perpetrated domestic violence.
Father and survivor partner to fight officer domestic violence