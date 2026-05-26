PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Local food banks in St. Pete are struggling to keep their shelves stocked.

Rising gas and grocery costs are now impacting nonprofits in our area.

WATCH: St. Pete food pantries feel impact of rising gas and grocery prices

St. Pete food pantries feel impact of rising gas and grocery prices

"People get hangry, they get hungry and angry, so it's very important that they are able to have food so they won’t be stressed out, they won’t be hungry," said Chris Berger.

Berger spent her Tuesday at the Love Thy Neighbor food pantry, filling up her bag with food for the week.

"Coming here, it helps because you know, especially when you’re out of money or food stamps or whatever you get, this place really relieves stress because you’re able to get some food," said Berger.

She said she’s needed more help lately.

"The gas has been extremely high, and so it’s very difficult to budget, and you’re able to get food and stuff because gas basically comes first because you have to get here," said Berger.

She isn’t the only one needing a little extra support.

"This past Saturday, we saw a total of 50 families, some had one, some had five, so it's really increased because of all the gas prices," said Tricia Butts with the organization.

Aside from high demand, organizers with Love Thy Neighbor are having to buy groceries because individual donations have slowed down.

"Really tough right now with all these increases," said Butts.

"As you can see, we are always slammed… there's definitely a need for it," said Jennifer Reber.

Volunteers with Love Thy Neighbor said on the weekends the line for food comes out of the shop and wraps around the building, showing just how much need there is right now.

Reber is one of the volunteers who spent her own money to buy food for the non profit.

"The people really appreciate it…I mean, they really need it. There's not much of an alternative," said Reber.

Love Thy Neighbor has had to rely on donations from large organizations like Eckerd College for much of their food.

The organization is now asking for help from anyone who can.

"It's very important that they get donations so they are able to keep this place going," said Berger.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.