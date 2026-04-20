Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

2 mobile homes destroyed in Tarpon Springs fire: TSFR

Covering_Pinellas.png
WFTS
Covering_Pinellas.png
Posted

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Fire crews from multiple agencies battled a blaze that destroyed two mobile homes Sunday at Sun Valley Mobile Home Park in Tarpon Springs.

Authorities said crews arrived at 39248 US 19 N to find one mobile home fully involved, with flames spreading to a second nearby home. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources, and the fires were brought under control within 30 minutes.

One person was taken to Tampa General Hospital for burns, and another was treated at the scene and released. Both homes were deemed uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is assisting one resident.

Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County Schools investigates

Pasco County Schools is investigating Wiregrass Elementary after teachers and staff reported on-the-job injuries and a lack of administrative support.

'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.