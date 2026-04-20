2 mobile homes destroyed in Tarpon Springs fire: TSFR

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Fire crews from multiple agencies battled a blaze that destroyed two mobile homes Sunday at Sun Valley Mobile Home Park in Tarpon Springs.

Authorities said crews arrived at 39248 US 19 N to find one mobile home fully involved, with flames spreading to a second nearby home. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources, and the fires were brought under control within 30 minutes.

One person was taken to Tampa General Hospital for burns, and another was treated at the scene and released. Both homes were deemed uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is assisting one resident.