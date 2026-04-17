St. Petersburg couple charged in death of 1-month-old boy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police say two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a one-month-old boy in their care.

Detectives arrested Gabriella Daniels, 20, and Ashton Kurant, 21, on charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital on April 16 for medical treatment and later died. Investigators found bruises along his hairline and multiple lacerations on his body.