Suspect arrested in fatal St. Pete home invasion shooting: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting during a robbery with drug overtones in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

Detectives arrested 48-year-old John Knight and charged him with first degree felony murder, attempted felony murder and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

Investigators determined Knight and Ronnie Dials, 56, entered a duplex at 863 14th Ave. South to rob the resident. There was an altercation, and Dials and the resident were shot, police said.

Dials died at the scene, while the resident is still being treated at the hospital for his injuries, per the release.

SPPD said this is still an active investigation.