Man shot dead by St. Petersburg homeowner after attempted break-in: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg homeowner fatally shot a man who was attempting to break into their home early Saturday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

Police said a 46-year-old man crashed a car in the area of 2nd Avenue North just after midnight. The suspect ran from the vehicle and entered the backyard of a nearby home at 3050 2nd Ave. N.

The suspect then tried to break into the home through the back, waking up the homeowner with his repeated attempts to enter. The homeowner ordered the man to leave, but the man continued trying to break in, according to a news release.

Police said the homeowner eventually fired at the suspect, striking him. He later died at the hospital. Police have not identified the man while next of kin are being notified.

SPPD said there were three adults and one child home at the time, and no one else was hurt.

At this time, the homeowner is not facing any charges. SPPD said this remains an ongoing investigation.