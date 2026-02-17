20-year-old Clearwater motorcyclist dead after 2-vehicle collision: FHP

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 20-year-old Clearwater man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Monday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said the fatal crash happened shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 16, when the man was riding his Suzuki motorcycle, heading northbound on South Highland Avenue at a high rate of speed as he passing several vehicles. FHP said near Citrus Street, the motorcycle overtook and collided with a Nissan Rogue, driven by a 61-year-old Clearwater woman.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized. He later succumbed from injuries sustained during the crash.

FHP said the Rogue driver suffered minor injuries. She was transported to an area hospital. Her 64-year-old passenger also sustained minor injuries. And he was transported to an area hospital.