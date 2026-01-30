24-year-old man arrested for killing mother after argument turns violent: Pinellas deputies

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Officials confirmed Friday the arrest of a man they say killed his mother after a verbal altercation escalated.

Detectives responded to the area of 29081 US Highway 19 North in unincorporated Clearwater just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 29, after getting a call from someone who said 24-year-old Daniel Sanchez called them saying he killed his mother, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) report.

Deputies found 65-year-old Yolanda Sanchez in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, PCSO said they learned there was a verbal altercation that turned physical, with Daniel admitting to stabbing his mother multiple times until she was dead.

PCSO arrested Daniel on a second-degree murder charge.

He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.